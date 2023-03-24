Arunachal capital to host G20 RIIG meeting on Saturday; 50 delegates likely to attend

Itanagar: Altogether 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the G20 Research, Innovation, Initiative, Gathering (RIIG) meeting here in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The event, being organised by the union science & technology department, is among the 200 G20-related meetings in over 50 cities across India in 32 work streams.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The conference will be held behind closed doors.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Raj Bhavan on Friday expressed hope that the G20 meeting will be successful.

He said that the event has brought the spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh and it will facilitate enhanced development of the state.

“The visit of delegates provides a unique opportunity to showcase our rich tradition & culture; tourism potential and development initiatives. We should aim to draw investment for our state through visiting delegates,” Khandu said in a tweet.

Visit of delegates provides a unique opportunity to showcase our rich tradition & culture; tourism potential & development initiatives.



We should aim to draw investment for our State through visiting delegates.



I seek cooperation of all in making the event a grand success. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/t5fEPjEIbM — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 23, 2023

The capital city of the northeastern state wears a new look with roads being renovated and several buildings painted afresh.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A new lighting mechanism has also been installed in various locations of Itanagar.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an inter-governmental forum comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Also Read | Arunachal: Smart streetlights installed at six places in Itanagar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









