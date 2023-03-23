Ziro: The Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpain expressed keen interest to forge a collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh in various areas which are feasible and mutually beneficial.

During a one-day tour to Ziro Valley on Tuesday, he said France and Arunachal Pradesh could collaborate in sports management, higher education, and sustainable tourism.

He asked the Lower Subansiri district administration to prepare draft projects in these areas pertaining to Ziro Valley.

While thanking the people of Ziro and Arunachal Pradesh for their warmth, Talpain advised the local people to be proud of their tradition but to think for the future as well.

During his tour to the valley, he was received at Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner by the local legislator and Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki and DC Bamin Nime along with a few heads of departments.

The Consul General was then shown the District Museum, the Seeh water conservation and recreational lake where they took a boat ride, Hong, Mudang Tage, Dutta, and Hija villages. A lunch was arranged at another water conservation and recreational site, Siikhey Lake where a few cultural items from Apatani and Nyishi tribes were showcased.

Later, a live display of ‘Boha Beni’ or the acrobatic swing by courageous persons on the ‘Babo’ or wooden pole erected during the ongoing Myoko Festival was displayed at Lempia village. A ‘walk the talk’ around Bulla village was also undertaken to get a feel of the festival organised by Hari and Bulla villages this year. The guests were given Apatani hospitality by the village host and DMO Tage Kanno at his Tajang village residence after which they left for Itanagar.

The Consul General was accompanied by Consular Attache Adrien Yves Hubert Blanchard and Press Attache and Diplomatic Liaise Anjita Roychoudhury during the trip.

