Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Patnaik on Monday suggested joint ventures between France and the state in the field of tourism and clean and renewable energies.

During a meeting with Consul General of France Didier Talpain, who called on him at Raj Bhawan here, the governor also shared the information that the state has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge potential in the hydropower and tourism sectors.

“Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with eco-tourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism potential,” Patnaik pointed out.

During the meeting, the governor also discussed with Talpain the higher education scenario, developmental projects and cultural exchange programmes between France and Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said here.

Cultural exchange programmes can strengthen the future of the Indo-French relationship, the governor said.

He also suggested exchange tours for the students and members of the faculty of universities.

Talpain expressed hope that India and France will have stronger relations in future, the statement added.

