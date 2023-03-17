Sikkim eyeing Arunachal’s online ILP system for tourism boost

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s innovative implementation of the online Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has garnered national recognition, and now other states are taking notice.

On Wednesday, a delegation from the Government of Sikkim visited Arunachal’s state capital to discuss the implementation of the online ILP and eILP system in their state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The meeting, chaired by Arunachal’s principal secretary (Political) Kaling Tayeng, was attended by officials from the Information Technology & Communication (IT&C) departments of both states.

During the meeting, the Arunachal team provided a brief description of the demography of the state and discussed the best practices adopted by them in issuing the ILPs.

The visiting delegation was also given a live demonstration of the recently launched tourist eILP portal, which has simplified the process for tourists visiting the state for up to 15 days.

The tourist eILP portal, launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 17 last year, has earned national repute and has already won two awards at the national level for the best government-to-citizen centric service application.

The system has boosted tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and added to the state’s position as an attractive tourism destination.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Impressed by the initiative, the Sikkim delegation expressed their interest in learning the best practices adopted by Arunachal and implementing a similar system in their state.

They also requested Arunachal’s IT&C department to assist them in setting up the same for tourists visiting their state at the earliest.

ILP is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens who want to visit protected/restricted areas or states like Arunachal Pradesh, for a limited period of time.

The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873 prohibits all citizens of India from entering Arunachal without a valid ILP.

Also Read | Arunachal: College of Agriculture hosts walkathon to promote millet cultivation

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









