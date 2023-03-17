Arunachal: New initiative promotes health among tribal youth

Roing: ‘Anamaya, the Tribal Health Collaborative’, a multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at promoting health among tribal youth and students was launched here in the Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The programme, supported by Piramal Foundation, will focus on providing awareness and training on various aspects of health, including the importance of adolescent health, nutrition, mental health, and substance abuse.

Through a series of interactions and training sessions, young people and students will be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to lead healthy lifestyles and take care of their physical and mental well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Roing ZPM Komji Linggi said that tribal communities in Lower Dibang Valley are facing numerous health challenges, and by focusing on the youth and students, the program hopes to create a sustainable culture of prioritizing health and wellness that benefits the entire community.

The programme will also leverage the power of youth and students to reach the wider community and develop their understanding of health issues, he added.

Piramal Foundation divisional programme manager Deidensa Basumatary stated that the initiative aims to ensure that young people and students in even the most remote corners of the Lower Dibang Valley district have access to the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthy lives.

He said that the initiative has received good support from the community, with local leaders expressing their enthusiasm for the initiative.

District hospital STI counsellor Pinda Pulu said Anamaya is a much-needed step towards promoting the health and well-being of tribal communities.

The initiative is expected to make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the youth and students, and by extension, the entire tribal community, Pulu said.

Piramal Foundation’s vision is to transform health, education, water, and social sector ecosystems through partnerships, high-impact solutions, and thought leadership. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, it partners with the Central and state governments, international and national organizations, and academia to help improve the delivery of government services in line with its values of “Doing well and Doing good”.

