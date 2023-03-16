Rono Hills: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and North East Training, Research, and Advocacy (NETRA) organized the ‘G20: University Connect’ conference here on Wednesday.

The conference aimed to raise awareness among young students about the G20 summit, India’s Presidency for this year, and their responsibilities as a youth.

The RGU was chosen as one of the selected 75 universities across India to commemorate the 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The inaugural program was attended by the state legislative assembly speaker and chairman of the state G20 summit Passang Dorjee Sona.

He spoke about the motto of the G20 summit 2023, “Vasudeva Kuttambakam – One World, One Family,” emphasizing the importance of confidence in young people and responsible use of technology and innovation.

Ambassador Satbir Singh delivered the keynote speech on the G20 Indian Presidency, discussing India’s vision for leading the world. He stressed that G20 programs should be taken to the common people of the country and spoke at length about sustainable growth and India’s role in bringing equity to it.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali praised technological advancements and innovation and called for a common goal and mindset for the betterment and development of the country.

RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha quoted Mahatma Gandhi and emphasized the culture of sustainability ingrained in Indian culture. He stressed the need for students to learn about the G20 and their role in minimizing their carbon footprints.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam spoke about the history of G20 and India’s pride in its presidency while Prof Kesang Degi, the coordinator of the conference, talked about the idea of the conference and the platform to let youths know about the importance of G20 and how to be part of it.

The conference also felicitated young startups of the state, including House of Macnok, Hungriji/Dukandada, Mirroryasai, Mee Herbal, Itamoto Travel, Kangte, Oven Yumms, CK Bliss, Neorganics, GG Woods, encouraging their innovative ideas.

The conference was attended by a large number of college students who were keen to learn about the G20 and its impact.

The conference was a great success in raising awareness among the youth about their responsibilities and the impact they can have on the world.

