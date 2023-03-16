Itanagar: Two army personnel lost their lives when an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, lost contact with the ATC on the morning of March 16.
Five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched.
The wreckage of the aircraft was found near Village Banglajaap East of Mandala.
The pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the Army said.
In October 2022, five Army personnel died in a helicopter crash near Migging village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, about 25 km from Tuting town. This was the second incident of an Army helicopter accident in the state this month. On October 5, an Indian Army pilot lost his life when a Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.
Between March 2017 and December 2021, 31 people lost their lives in accidents involving 15 military helicopters that included four ALHs, four Cheetahs, two ALHs (WSI), three Mi-17V5, an Mi-17 and a Chetak, according to official details.
