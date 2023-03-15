Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has terminated two agriculture development officers (ADO) from their services in connection with the APPSC paper leak scam. The officers – Dekni Romin and Yimar Rakshap – were still in their two-year probation period, and their services were yet to be confirmed by the government. While Romin was posted as the ADO at Taliha in Upper Subansiri district and Rakshap was serving as ADO at Hawai in Anjaw district.

Romin and Rakshap were earlier arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of the state police in connection with SIC/VIG/PS/C/NO-12/2022 U/S 120 (B)/406/409/420 IPC R/W SEC 7/8/13(2) of PC ACT 1988 on November 24, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Officials said the duo was remanded to police custody for more than 48 hours and were subsequently suspended from their services on November 24, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively. Both officers are still in police custody at the Jully district jail.

Agriculture commissioner Bidol Tayeng said the agriculture department served the two former officers with termination notices on February 6 last giving them 30 days’ time, however, none of the officers replied to the same.

“As a result, the two officers were terminated from service as per condition No. 1 of the appointment letter, which states that “The appointment may be terminated at any time by a month’s notice given by either side, viz. the appointee or the appointing authority. However, the appointing authority reserves the right to terminate the service of the appointee forthwith or before the notice by making payment to him of a sum equivalent to the pay and allowances for the period of notice or the unexpired portion thereof,” Tayeng said.

Another official of the agriculture department, Talung Jomang who was also arrested by the SIC is still in police custody at the Jully district jail and has been placed under suspension.

Disciplinary proceedings could not be completed due to certain previous judgments of the Supreme Court in a similar case, Tayeng said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on March 10 last informed the assembly that since 2017, there were eleven exams conducted by the APPSC in which, a total of 54 persons including 42 government officials have been arrested on allegations of malpractices.

The question paper leak issue came to light last year after one Gyamar Padung, who appeared in the examination, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, claiming that he suspected that the question paper was leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27 last year.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27 last after the state government recommended it. The case was initially investigated by the Capital Police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

