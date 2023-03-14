Tirap parents, CBOs demand reform in APPSC; denounce null & void demand

Khonsa: The “parents” of Tirap district, along with various civil societies and student organizations, have come together to denounce the “null and void” demand of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) with regard to the APPSC paper leak fiasco.

In a meeting held at the circuit house here, the group discussed the line of action that should be taken to address the issue.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

After much deliberation, the parents and CBOs of the district concluded that the “null and void” demand of the PAJSC is vicious, unacceptable, atrocious, and scandalous in nature.

“The Tirap district has been historically deprived socially and economically, and only a few officials from the district have been able to make it through the competitive examinations. Out of the 900-plus appointed officials through APPSC from 2014 to 2022, only 14 candidates from Tirap were able to make it to the list and all of them were deserving,” the group said in a statement.

The group has further unanimously placed their conviction in front of the government, demanding that the “null and void” demand of the PAJSC should not be fulfilled.

They also called for the immediate reformation of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), an impartial investigation of the APPSCCE fiasco, and the establishment of a fast-track court for trying the paper leak cases.

The group also demanded actions against all sources of troll originators in social media that maligned the image of genuine candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We express our gratitude to all the CBOs and student unions of the district for taking a justified stand on the movement against the “null and void” demand of the PAJSC. We hope that the government will take immediate and appropriate action to address the issue and bring about much-needed reforms to the APPSC system,” the statement said.

Also Read | Illegal stone quarrying at Chokpot revealed as residents hold protest rally

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









