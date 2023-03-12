Arunachal: Mass surrender of active cadres of ENNG at Itanagar

Itanagar: Fifteen active cadres of the ENNG, including their party president, have surrendered along with their arms in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The mass surrender was a result of concerted efforts by the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North), to convince insurgents to join the mainstream.

On Sunday, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu formally accepted the surrender of the fifteen active cadres of the ENNG, including their party president, in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, SM, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North).

The surrender is expected to motivate other cadres in the region to join the mainstream.

The cadres laid down their arms on constant persuasion by Assam Rifles to lead a dignified life and shun violence.

The surrendered cadres have been assured of all possible assistance by the government to facilitate their smooth and speedy rehabilitation into society.

