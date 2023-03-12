Itanagar: Fifteen active cadres of the ENNG, including their party president, have surrendered along with their arms in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
The mass surrender was a result of concerted efforts by the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North), to convince insurgents to join the mainstream.
On Sunday, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu formally accepted the surrender of the fifteen active cadres of the ENNG, including their party president, in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, SM, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North).
The surrender is expected to motivate other cadres in the region to join the mainstream.
The cadres laid down their arms on constant persuasion by Assam Rifles to lead a dignified life and shun violence.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The surrendered cadres have been assured of all possible assistance by the government to facilitate their smooth and speedy rehabilitation into society.
Also Read | Assam: 8-year-old boy stabbed to death in Silchar over land dispute
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam youth dies after being hit by speeding car in Bengaluru
- Arunachal: Mass surrender of active cadres of ENNG at Itanagar
- Banshees, women and mavericks: Predicting Oscars 2023 best picture
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: King, Nick Jonas & more…
- The marketing tricks that have kept Barbie’s brand alive for over 60 yrs
- Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir