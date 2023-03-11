Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Alo Libang has said that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) have the right to live a dignified life.

They (PwDs) are our family and they have their dignity too, Libang said while speaking during a day-long state-level seminar on ‘Rights of Differently Abled Women’ at DK Convention Hall on Friday.

He said every person has the right to live a dignified life without discrimination and being exploited.

The seminar was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), and sponsored by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam praised differently-abled people for their sheer willpower. “Even a normal person can’t defeat you and your willpower,” she said.

Pakam said that all should strive to bring differently-abled people to the mainstream so that they can live normal life like everyone else.

In the technical session, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) rehabilitation officer Yatu Bui, as a resource person, spoke on the rights of PwD Act, 2016, and on government programmes and welfare schemes for differently-abled women.

PwD branch state nodal officer Dr. D Mindo sensitised the participants on disability and health (healthy living and mental wellbeing).

APSLSA representative Nani Modi highlighted the provision of legal services/aid to differently-abled women, while APSCW member Maya Pulu enlightened on mental and psychological stress faced by PwDs, especially women.

APSCW members Kago T Yasung and member secretary Sangeeta Yirang also spoke during the event.

Hundreds of people including PwDs and students from various schools, including Donyi Polo Hearing Impaired, Chimpu, colleges and Rajiv Gandhi University, attended the seminar.

