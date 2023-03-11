Arunachal: Changlang DSP Jomoh to participate in 'World Police and Fire Games 2023'

Itanagar: Changlang deputy superintendent of police P Nobin Jomoh has been selected to participate in the upcoming World Police and Fire Games, which is scheduled to be held in Winnipeg, Canada from July 28 to August 6 next.

Jomoh, a professional Karateka of the Arunachal Pradesh Police department, recently won a silver medal in the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship last year held in Birmingham, UK, making him the first Commonwealth senior karate medalist from Northeast India.

The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) is a multi-sport event for active and retired law enforcement and fire service personnel from around the world. The games feature over 60 sports and events, including athletics, boxing, swimming, soccer, and karate, to name a few.

The WPFG aims to promote physical fitness and sport among police and fire service personnel, raise awareness about the importance of public safety, and foster camaraderie among participants from different countries and regions.

The event is held every two years in different cities around the world and attracts thousands of participants from over 70 countries.

India has always participated in the World Police and Fire Games since its inception in 1985.

