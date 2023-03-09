Arunachal officials, tour operators attend event in Germany

Itanagar: A team of officials and tour operators from Arunachal Pradesh led by tourism minister Nakap Nalo participated in the annual Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin), the world’s largest tourism trade fair, from March 7 to 9.

The ITB Berlin takes place annually in March at the Messe Berlin, Germany.

Officials said the primary purpose of Arunachal participating in the grand event was to sell and promote the state’s diverse tourism potentials and products to international travellers and tourism industry stakeholders.

Numerous travellers and adventure enthusiasts inquired about the state’s tribal culture, wildlife and fauna and entry requirements during the trade fair, the officials said.

As ITB Berlin provides a venue for the global travel industry to network, negotiate, and investigate opportunities in the tourist sector, the tourism department is anticipating a rise in the number of foreign tourists in the coming days.

The growing interest of international travellers in Arunachal Pradesh and the high number of inquiries received at the Arunachal Tourism booth was overwhelming, officials added.

