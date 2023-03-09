Arunachal developing infra along international borders: Deputy CM

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated several infrastructure development programmes in areas of the northeastern state bordering China, Bhutan and Myanmar, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said in the assembly on Thursday.

Under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), infrastructure has been developed in 65 model villages, the deputy chief minister said.

Mein was responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on the steps taken by the state government in view of the construction activities carried out by China along the international border with India.

For developing the education sector, four new Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) and four such existing schools have been upgraded under BADP with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, he said.

Moreover, eight model schools have been established in the border area during 2017-18, the deputy chief minister said.

“To address infrastructure gaps at the border, development projects such as road connectivity, foot suspension bridges, health facilities, drinking water and electricity facilities have been provided through the normal allocation of BADP fund and also from the state fund,” Mein said.

The Centre, he said, has sanctioned the ambitious Frontier Highway at an estimated cost of Rs 44,000 crore.

The Union ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently approved sanction for the 1500 km Frontier Highway that would connect all the border areas of the state from East to West.

Mein said since September 2021, the Centre has launched the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) with a financial allocation of Rs 4,800 crore.

The scheme aimed at the comprehensive development of villages in border areas to improve the quality of life of people, which would help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing migration.

The VVP will provide funds for the development of essential infrastructure and the creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one union territory along the border of the country.

In the first phase, 663 villages would be taken up for implementing VVP.

“We will also provide top-up funds in the vibrant village programme along with executing standalone power projects in border areas of the state,” the deputy chief minister added.

