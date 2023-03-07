Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s collection of goods and services tax (GST) witnessed a healthy growth of 27 per cent in December 2022 as compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021.

According to details shared by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on social media, Arunachal’s GST collection for the month of December 2022 was Rs 67 crore compared to that of Rs 53 crore during the same month in 2021.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

A great milestone was achieved by the GoAP with 27% more GST revenue collected than last year. Congratulations to the Dept of Tax & Excise for ensuring the smooth implementation of GST in the State. This is indeed a great indication of our commitment towards economic development. pic.twitter.com/1oxWUG8piU — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) March 6, 2023

Mein, who is also the finance minister of the state, took to twitter to congratulate the department of tax and excise for ensuring the smooth implementation of GST in Arunachal.

“A great milestone was achieved by the GoAP with 27% more GST revenue collected than last year. Congratulations to the Dept of Tax & Excise for ensuring the smooth implementation of GST in the State. This is indeed a great indication of our commitment towards economic development,” Mein said in a tweet.It may be mentioned here that the country’s GST collection in December 2022 had risen by 15 per cent to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore.

Also Read | Arunachal: Congress MLA urges PM to ban Chinese CCTV in India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









