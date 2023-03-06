Arunachal assembly pays tribute to three departed legislators

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to three lawmakers of Tawang district, who died in the later half of last year.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, who chaired the session, made obituary references to former ministers Thupten Tumpa and Karma Wangchu, besides legislator Jambey Tashi.

Pongte termed the death of the lawmakers as an “irreparable loss” to Arunachal Pradesh, and recalled the contributions made by them to the socio-economic development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on the occasion, said, “The void created by their demise cannot be filled in years to come.”

The House observed two minutes of silence as a mark of tribute to the three leaders, and resolved to send condolences messages to their bereaved family.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Thupten Tempa died on October 7 last year, at a city hospital here, just days after falling ill.

Tempa (68) is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Born at Khrimu village in Tawang district, he began his political innings in 1990 and served Tawang constituency for three consecutive terms till 2004 as cabinet minister.

Former minister Karma Wangchu breathed his last on October 20, 2022 at the age of 86. He was suffering from various ailments.

Wangchu, born in 1936 at Seru village in Tawang, was the first person from his district to become a minister in the state cabinet.

During his political career, he served as pro-tem speaker of the legislative assembly, and minister for health, transport and cooperation in the government headed by Tomo Riba.

In his extensive political career, Wangchu never lost any election.

Before joining politics, he was posted along the McMahon Line as an intelligence officer.

As part of his philanthropic activities, he provided free education along with residential facilities to more than 1,256 children, mostly orphans and destitute

Wangchu is survived by his wife, three daughters, six sons and his grandchildren.

Sitting MLA and BJP leader Jambey Tashi died on November 2 at a hospital in Guwahati, after suffering from prolonged illness. He was 48.

He had served as the adviser to minister, planning and rural works department.

Born at Khartoth village in Tawang on October 7, 1974, Tashi was elected from Lumla constituency in 2009 and represented the seat for three consecutive terms till his death.

His wife Lhamu Tsering was elected unopposed from the constituency, as a BJP nominee, in the by-poll held on February 27 this year.

