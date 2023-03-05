Pasighat: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army under the aegis of Spear Corps organised an ex-servicemen rally at Likabali army HQ in Arunachal’s Lower Siang district on Saturday.

Conducted after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the rally aimed at resolving grievances in the disbursement of pensions, providing assistance in legal cases and in various other issues being faced by the veterans and veer naris.

Two veer naris, one veer mata, one special child and 1,500 ex-servicemen and their dependents from 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam attended the event.

GOC Spearhead Division and other dignitaries present at the occasion interacted with Veer Naris, ex-servicemen and their dependents to hear their grievances.

Stalls that catered for various aspects such as ECHS, Resettlement, Sainik Boards, SPARSH & AADHAR help lines, records offices and army placement organisation were set up during the rally. A medical camp was also organised as part of the rally where various specialists provided medical advice and check-up to the veterans.

GOC Spearhead Division recalled the invaluable services rendered by the veterans and the supreme sacrifice made by the fallen soldiers in service of the nation.

He also apprised the pensioners and others about the various welfare schemes and thanked the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the state of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and the civil administration for extending wholehearted support for the successful conduct of the event.

A joint forum of defence & civil agencies under one roof was the highlight of the day. A change in the recruitment process of Agniveer was also announced during the day whose details are said to be available on the army website.

On being asked about the benefits received from the ESM rally, some army veterans said that they are very happy about the various services provided to the ex-servicemen during the rally.

The rally concluded with the felicitation of veer naris and ESMs.

