Itanagar: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Friday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to creating systems, processes and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant country.
Interacting with students from other states who are in Arunachal Pradesh as part of Yuva Sangam’ in Namsai district, Sarkar said that the idea of a sustained and structured cultural connection between the people of different regions was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yuva Sangam’ under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ is a programme launched by the Centre with focus on conducting exposure tours of youth between the eight northeastern states and other states of the country, an official communiqu said.
Addressing the students, the minister said because of this initiative they were in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is full of diversity.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
During their tours, they will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas Paryatan’ (tourism), parampara’ (traditions), pragati’ (development), prodyogik’ (technology) and paraspar sampark’ (people-to-people connect).
He added that a nation that has energetic, curious and hard-working youth and is able to provide them ample opportunity to work and grow builds a strong base for its own development.
Also Read | Driving on the first-ever road to remote Tali in Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mangaldoi to Mumbai: Assam cricketer Jintimoni has high hopes from WPL
- Knowledge is instrument for peace, progress: Bodoland declaration
- El Nino expected to return, likely to fuel spike in global temperatures: WMO
- When does clinical depression become an emergency?
- BJP-NDPP’s focus on eastern Nagaland fails to yield desired result
- Centre committed to frame policies aimed at developing self-reliant India: Union minister Subhas Sarkar