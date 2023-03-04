Arunachal: Urgent need to focus on welfare of labour class, says Dy CM

Rono Hills: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Friday stressed an urgent need to focus on the welfare of the labour class of the state.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 63rd labour economic conference under the Indian Society of Labour Economics, at Rajiv Gandhi University here, Mein called upon the participants to deliberate on various issues related to labour economics and come up with practical solutions which would benefit the labour class.

The Indian Society of Labour was established in 1957 by former President Varahagiri Venkata Giri for the promotion of research, teaching and training in labour economics and for contribution to policies related to labour and employment.

Since its establishment, the society has been instrumental in providing insights into the labour markets and labour welfare policies.

Mein acknowledged the role of such annual conferences in facilitating a dedicated platform for the purpose of exchanging knowledge by experts and chalking out actionable measures to aid India to achieve its target of becoming Atma Nirbhar.

In reference to the labour reforms and policies currently being implemented, he stated that the Centre is right on track towards improving the working conditions of labourers throughout the nation while scaling our economic growth.

The deputy chief minister also talked about unemployment becoming a global phenomenon and mentioned that the state government is taking measurable steps to address the issue by creating livelihood opportunities for the youths under the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program (APEDP).

“The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park has been started to support and felicitate startups of the young entrepreneurs of the state to start their own businesses and achieve success in the process,” he said.

Highlighting the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalamban Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikash Yojana, Mein said that the state government is giving a 40 per cent front-ended capital investment subsidy to the unemployed youths to set up small and medium enterprises.

Apart from mobilising youths in the direction of entrepreneurship, he said that the state government is also prioritising women and farmers in the state by enabling them towards enhanced means of livelihood opportunities through verticals such as agro-processing units.

The deputy chief minister cited the issues of unorganised labour, hill agriculture, and migrant labour.

He urged them to encourage local youths toward shouldering the responsibilities of an ideal citizen and collectively facilitate the state in tackling such issues, leading to a massive face-lift to the rural pockets of the region.

Mein expressed hope that the ISLE would come up with many more innovative ideas to address labour and unemployment issues and to share the valuable outcome of the conference which can help guide the state government in formulating even more effective economic policy.

