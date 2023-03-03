ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called on state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here and discussed vital issues encompassing major sectors of the state.
This is the first official meeting of Lt Gen Parnaik with the chief minister after assuming the office of the governor of the state.
The governor shared his observation and expectations regarding the developmental works in the state and expressed confidence that the government would work to rise to the aspirations of the people.
Lt Gen Parnaik, who had called on the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister at the national capital recently, also shared with Khandu about his interactions with the dignitaries.
Earlier, the chief minister also briefed the governor on state affairs, policies, programmes, and initiatives of the state government, besides various ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the state.
He also briefed him on the proposed schemes and programmes in the ensuing budget to be placed in the Assembly from March 6.
Khandu, accompanied by the Amazing Namaste Foundation Chairman Atul Chandrakant Kulkarni, also handed over the Guinness World Records certificate to the governor during the meeting.
The Guinness World record was achieved for forming the largest helmet sentence, where a total of 2,350 helmets were used to form the sentence ‘Jai Hind’ at the Gyalwa TsangyangGyatso high-altitude stadium at Tawang on November 20 last year.
