Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) has registered a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) requesting it to take strong action over the entire Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak fiasco.

The NEHRO said while several aspirants prepared for the exams with utmost sincerity and dedication, the others who had access to the leaked papers had an unfair advantage and the same is a clear violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of law to all citizens.

NEHRO general secretary Buteng Tayeng in a complaint filed on Thursday said that “the selling of exam papers to candidates by the officers/employee of APPSC has become a common practice in Arunachal and the illegal and unethical act not only undermines the credibility of the recruitment process but also violates the human rights of the genuine candidates.”

The NEHRO said the malpractice has had several adverse effects on deserving candidates who have worked hard to secure a job in the government sector and it deprives them of their right to fair competition and equal opportunity.

The organization said the selling of exam papers also leads to a decline in the quality of the workforce.

“When incompetent candidates are recruited based on their access to leaked papers, it negatively impacts the functioning of various government departments. It hampers the efficient and effective delivery of services to the citizens of our country,” it said while adding, “This is an act of violating the human rights of citizens, as they have a right to receive quality services from the government.”

The organization further said that the authorities concerned should conduct rigorous investigations to identify and punish the culprits involved in selling exam papers.

“Measures should also be taken to ensure the confidentiality of the question papers and prevent their leakage. Only through these actions can we guarantee a fair and transparent recruitment process and protect the human rights of the genuine candidates,” the NEHRO said.

The organization has also urged the NHRC to direct the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to provide monetary compensation to all the deprived candidates as a partial solution to this problem.

NEHRO general secretary Tayeng said his complaint has been accepted and it remains to be seen what action would be initiated by the Commission.

