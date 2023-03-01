Pasighat: A group of parents, whose children will be affected by the null and void declaration of APPSC exams from 2014 to the present, held a general meeting at Giidii Notko festival ground in Pasighat on Wednesday.

The null and void declaration had been accepted by the state government following recent demands made by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC).

The parents against null and void have decided to protest the decision and will be moving the state government to reconsider the acceptance of the null and void declaration.

After a detailed discussion on the null and void demands of PAJSC, the Parents Against Null and Void Committee, headed by Advocate Toning Pertin, suggested that the state government should form a screening committee to differentiate between genuine and tainted candidates. Alternatively, the tainted candidates could be identified and removed by CBI or SIC without affecting the genuine candidates.

Pertin stated that declaring the entire APPSC examinations null and void is not a solution and would have far-reaching repercussions.

“The Parents Against Null and Void Committee is opposing the demand for null and void by PAJSC, as it goes against the principles of natural justice and is illogical and immature for those who are currently serving in different departments and posts,” Pertin stated

Parents Smti Germany Lego Pertin and Smti Mumtak Saroh have also expressed concern and demanded natural justice for genuine and non-tainted candidates.

They fear that if the state government declares the entire examination of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) since 2014, the lives of these candidates will be jeopardized.

“As parents, we have been supporting the genuine demands of all the aggrieved candidates for punishing those involved in the APPSC paper leakage case. However, with the issue of declaring the entire APPSC examination null and void by the APJSC, we parents are now divided. We completely oppose the null and void demands of the APJSC because such demands, if pursued, will render several unemployed, not just affecting genuine candidates, but also the future generations of those affected candidates,” added Germany Lego Pertin.

Mumtak Saroh raised a question, saying, “The situation of unemployment and depression caused by the null and void declaration may lead to a rise in crime in society. In such cases, who will take responsibility?”

Talom Tabing, the Convener of Parents Against Null & Void, has raised several serious concerns about the far-reaching effects on genuine candidates who made it through the exams based on their merit. “If hundreds of young officers and officials serving in the state government are thrown out, it will have an economic impact on their entire families and may even lead to depression and suicide. As an intellectual group, we hope that the state government will do justice to the genuine candidates and we expect the same support and cooperation from the APJSC team,” Tabing added.

Recently, the state government agreed to fulfil the 13-point demand after days of protests by the PAJSC and the public. One of the demands was the nullification of the entire exams from 2014, where malpractices had been found. It remains to be seen how the state government will proceed with the demands from both PAJSC and Parents Against Null & Void, as both claims to be genuine.

