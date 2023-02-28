Itanagar: An NSCN(IM) militant was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles along with state police arrested the militant with arms from Noglo village on Monday afternoon, they said.
He was identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey, police said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
He crossed over to India from the Myanmar side for extorting people in the villages along the border, they said.
He was threatening locals and village leaders in Noglo and Laju circle of the district, they added.
Also Read | Arunachal: Tali in Kra Daandi district finally gets road connectivity
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NSCN(IM) militant arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap
- As Mizoram gears up for B20 meet, ‘community spirit’ takes centrestage
- Sikkim ‘understated’ as people work with quiet focus: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Manipur: Ban on machine-mining of minerals, says CM Biren Singh
- Why did Jungkook delete his Instagram account?
- Nagaland 2023: Re-poll in 4 Assembly constituencies tomorrow