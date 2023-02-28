NSCN(IM) militant arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap
Representational Image

Itanagar: An NSCN(IM) militant was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles along with state police arrested the militant with arms from Noglo village on Monday afternoon, they said.

He was identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey, police said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

He crossed over to India from the Myanmar side for extorting people in the villages along the border, they said.

He was threatening locals and village leaders in Noglo and Laju circle of the district, they added.

Also Read | Arunachal: Tali in Kra Daandi district finally gets road connectivity

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment