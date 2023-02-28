Tali, located in the Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh, has finally received road connectivity after more than six decades since its establishment in 1957.

Despite being the administrative headquarters, Tali remained unconnected by road until now.

This makes Tali the last administrative centre and the only Assembly constituency in the state that was previously unconnected by road. However, with this new development, the people of Tali can now enjoy better connectivity and access to essential services.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu became the first chief minister to travel to Tali in the Kra Daadi district by road.

During his previous visit to the area in 2017, Chief Minister Khandu had promised the people that his next visit would be by road. This promise was fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Nyokum when Khandu became the first chief minister to reach Tali by road.

“I am proud to be part of this historic and momentous occasion where we finally witness the Tali ADC headquarters connected by road. We worked on a mission mode to complete the approximately 51 km long Yangte-Tali road as soon as possible,” Khandu said while attending the 45th Nyokum Yullo celebrations on Sunday.

This accomplishment is a significant step forward in improving connectivity and infrastructure in the region, which will benefit the residents of Tali and the surrounding areas.

arly in the morning, Chief Minister Khandu inspected the under-construction road from Tali to Pip Sorang, a circle headquarters of the Tali ADC administrative centre. He assured that the approximately 50 km long Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road would be completed by the end of this year.

Khandu announced, “By the time you all celebrate the 46th Nyokum Yullo at Tali, Pip Sorang will be connected.”

He reiterated his appeal to the people not to expect or demand land compensation for road construction. He explained that overall development follows road connectivity, and if people provide land free of cost, the government is duty-bound to construct roads wherever needed.

Khandu expressed concern over the delay in completing the Tamen to Tali road, which began in the late 1960s. However, he assured the people that his government would complete this road as well.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged that the stretch from the Kumey bridge point on the Yangte-Tali road requires attention. He directed the concerned officials to complete this stretch as soon as possible and to adjust the alignment wherever necessary to make it less treacherous for driving.

Chief Minister Khandu also acknowledged that the stretch of road from the Joram-Koloriang highway to Yangte is unsuitable for regular travel. He assured that the 15 km stretch would be redone immediately, indicating the government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure in the region.

Furthermore, Khandu called upon the people of Tali who have migrated to other towns and cities such as Ziro and Itanagar to resettle in their own villages. He cited the example of local MLA Jikke Tako, who has constructed his residence in Tali despite being settled in Itanagar.

Khandu also appealed to the people of Tali to stay connected to their roots and encouraged them to have their homes and hearths in the area, even if they are settled elsewhere.

During his visit, Khandu dedicated the reconstructed steel-arch bridge over the Kumey river to the people. The bridge had collapsed due to a falling rock, disrupting road connectivity to Tali for at least a year. The reconstruction of the bridge will significantly improve connectivity in the region.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Namsai legislator Chow Zignu Namchoom, Palin legislator Balo Raja, and other officials, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting development in the region.

