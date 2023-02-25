Guwahati: The Department of Disaster Management, Arunachal has issued a statement stating that the warning on an impending earthquake on social media has not been authenticated by any government authorised agencies.

The release stated, “It has been observed that a fake news has been circulating across social media that an impending earthquake will hit the state on February 26 at 12 noon for 31 seconds, which is creating panic among the general public.”

“The Department of Disaster Management would like to inform the general public that the warning being circulated has not been authenticated by any government authorised agencies,” the release stated.

The department has requested the citizens of the state not to panic and believe in such rumors.

Notably, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on February 19.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon.

