Arunachal Dy CM lauds NEC's contribution to state's development

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday appreciated the significant contributions made by North East Council (NEC) to the socio-economic development of northeastern states in the past five decades.
Attending the Golden Jubilee celebration of NEC here, Mein said, “Despite a 25-year gap at the beginning of development processes in the North East compared to other parts of the country, the NEC’s Golden Jubilee, coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit-Mahotsav, is symbolic.”
“As we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of NEC, we would also like to take firm steps to achieve our centenary goal and work on NER Vision 2047,” the deputy chief minister added.
He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the chairman of the Council, the developmental gaps in the North Eastern have been reduced significantly in the past couple of years.
Mein appreciated the council for significantly helping Arunachal Pradesh in its infrastructure development and sanctioning a total of 221 projects in the state, out of which 154 projects have been completed and a total of 33 projects are ongoing.
He said that the NEC has contributed to developing critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, such as the iconic civil secretariat building and the state Legislative Assembly.
To mark the occasion, a marathon race with the theme Drugs Choro, Khel Mein Joro’ was also organised by the Planning & Investment department with the support of NEC. A symposium on Contribution of NEC in the sustainable growth of Arunachal Pradesh’ was also held.
