Arunachal Paper leak: Suspended under-secretary found dead in Itanagar

Itanagar: In a shocking development, Tumi Gangkak (42), the undersecretary at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, was found dead at the tri-junction of Itanagar Zoological Park and Poma village near here on Friday.

A native of West Siang district, Gangkak was under suspension from his job following the ongoing APPSC paper leak case and he was reportedly summoned by the CBI to its office on Thursday.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram told reporters that a case under unnatural death has been filed after an investigation at the spot.

“The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Medical reporters can throw light on the injury marks. More information can be disclosed after the post-mortem,” he said.

Chiram said every aspect of the case will be investigated: from the summoning of Gangkak by the CBI at its office.

He appealed to the family members to lodge complaints if there were any threatening calls to the deceased before the incident.

Chiram said the police are also aware of a message doing the rounds of social media allegedly sent by the deceased in a family WhatsApp group.

The message read: “My dear esteemed members, I have never been involved in APPSC paper leakage. I am innocent, but I am being targeted as I was the Asstt Controller of Examinations.”

“According to information received, the deceased was out of his house at 4 pm. His mobile phone switched off around 5.30 pm. His body was found around 1 pm. We will investigate in a free and fair manner to dig out the truth,” Chiram said.

