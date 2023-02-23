Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday busted a camp of an insurgent outfit in Changlang district and recovered arms and ammunition.



This is the first major operation conducted by the police against insurgents, State Task Force (STF) Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

On receipt of information about the presence of cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) at Lungpang village, a plan was formulated by IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa to bust the camp.

It was then implemented by Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo and Singh, along with a team of STF and district police.

A recee was conducted near the camp on Wednesday during which five suspected insurgents were spotted, the SP said.

A controlled offensive was mounted in the area on Thursday morning as a result of which the rebels were forced to abandon the hideout, Singh said.

The team recovered one AK 47 rifle, a M 16 rifle, a hand grenade, six magazines, ammunition, and documents from the camp, Singh said.

The camp was then destroyed by police personnel.

The outfit had been on the radar of the state police for a few months now, and to counter the threat posed by the rebels, a strategy was evolved for necessary action, Singh added.

