Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday conferred the state gold and silver medals to meritorious persons of the state in an impressive function held at the General Bipin Rawat Hall in Raj Bhavan here.

The governor also gave away the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence Award in Public Administration, Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village and felicitation to the Unsung Heroes.

The state gold medals were awarded to five awardees including 3 best-performing departments – the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the Department of Civil Aviation and the Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park of the planning department.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu and senior journalist Amar Sangno were the other two individuals to receive the gold medal.

On the other hand, eighteen persons received silver medals for their distinguished services to the state.

Governor Parnaik also awarded the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in public administration, 2022 to Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board (APSSB) and felicitated the Unsung Heroes of eight tribal communities of the state.

Representatives of the concerned community-based organisations (CBO) received the citations from the governor.

The day also saw Parnaik give away the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village for the year 2022 to nine villages of various districts. The award consisted of a memento, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 50, 000/-.

The villages to receive the award were Gori village (Basar Block, Leparada district), Kuchep-1 Village (Changlang Block, Changlang district), Ozakho Village, (Longding Block, Longding district), Doji Jelly Village, (Aalo East Block, West Siang district), Dipa Village (Likabali Block, Lower Siang district), Rottung Village (Kebang circle, Siang district), Shyaro Village (Tawang Block, Tawang district), Siluk village (Mebo Block in East Siang district) and Jona Kachari ( Chowkham Block in Namsai district).

It may be mentioned here that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Awards for the ‘Cleanest Village’ in each district on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebration on February 20 last for ensuring a healthy, hygienic and lively social environment.

Among the 25 districts, nine villages were selected for the award for the year 2022.

The awards aim at promoting the essence of healthy living through cleanliness and promoting the sustenance of public amenities for the overall growth of the state.

Among others, chief minister Pema Khandu, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, State Legislative Assembly speaker P D Sona, cabinet ministers, chief secretary Dharmendra, MPs, MLAs and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

