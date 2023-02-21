Itanagar: Arunachalee doctor Talam Har Neelam has bagged the ‘Emerging Author of the Year’ award at Kolkata Literary Carnival (KLC 2023).

Dr. Neelam received the award in the non-fiction category for his book titled ‘Drugs Addiction and Economics Dependency Affecting Life’.

The research-based book highlights the drug scenario of Namsai, Lohit, Longding and Anjaw districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to EastMojo, Dr. Neelam said the book would soon be available to purchase in online stores such as Amazon and Flipkart.

A native of Neelam village in Lower Subansiri district, Dr. Neelam has authored several books including ‘The Paradise Land & It’s Forgotten Warrior of Sino-Indo War 1962’, ‘The Friend or Foe, Seven Sisters State & It’s Emerging Trends’ and ‘The Economy Dependency with life on Opium and other substances in state of Arunachal Pradesh’.

In May last year, he was conferred the Bharatiya Ratna Sahitya Award by Global Scholars Foundation, a Gujarat-based NGO, in recognition of his contribution to literature.

Also an active social activist, Dr. Neelam is presently working as an ophthalmic assistant and is posted at the Kimin Community Health Centre in Papum Pare district.

More than 2,000 rising literary stars attended the Kolkata Literary Carnival held in the City of Joy on February 19.

The event also witnessed an abundance of film screenings, book launches, talk shows, and meetups with eminent literary personalities of the country and abroad.

The entire event was powered by the West Bengal unit of Suno-Sunao Apps.

