President Murmu, PM wish people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India’s rich culture and diversity.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 20, 2023

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India’s rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today,” the president tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the anniversary of their states’ formation and lauded their contribution to the country.

Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India’s progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

He tweeted, “Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India’s progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years.”

Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

Greeting the people of Mizoram, the prime minister said, “Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times.”

Also read | BJP-NDPP will continue to work for peace, progress in Nagaland: Sonowal

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









