Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.8 magnitude earthquake

Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.



A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

