Nirjuli: The police here came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, helping her deliver a baby in a police station as she could not make it to the hospital due the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) bandh on Friday.

Amid the tense law and order situation due the bandh called over the APPSC paper leak fiasco, Constable Rohit Dada of Nirjuli police station was asked by a family of the pregnant woman to help them reach the Naharlagun hospital at around 7.30 in the morning.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Responding to the emergency, the police personnel tried to drive the woman to the hospital in his personal vehicle, however the roads towards Naharlagun were blocked in various locations by the protestors.

Hence, considering the urgency of the situation, the pregnant woman was brought to the Nirjuli police station where a lady police official along with the wife of her counterpart helped the woman deliver a baby girl.

The parents of the child have named the baby “Ana”, deriving the last three letters of the word “thana”.

Also Read | Arunachal govt bows to public, accepts charter demands in paper leak case

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









