Itanagar: Bowing down to public pressure, the Arunachal Pradesh government has reportedly agreed to the 13 demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) .

The development comes after two days of unrest in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and weeks of anger simmering among protesters over the lack of adequate action against those involved in the paper leak case.

The ICR consists of Itanagar, the state capital, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

For the last two days, the streets of Itanagar have worn a deserted look and witnessed clashes between protesters and police, causing injuries on both sides. The public had, on Thursday, announced a bandh to protest against “the lackadaisical attitude of the state government” towards the 13-point charter of demands placed by the PAJSC regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) cash-for-job scam.

The PAJSC has been demanding that the government declare all the recruitment examinations conducted by the APPSC ‘null and void’ wherever question papers were allegedly leaked, the arrest of former APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam, an Enforcement Directorate and Court-monitored probe into the APPSC fiasco, among others.

An official statement from the state government is expected to be released soon.

