Arunachal: Senior journo Amar Sangno felicitated by scribe community

Itanagar: The state media fraternity under the aegis of Arunachal Press Club (APC) and Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Thursday felicitated senior journalist Amar Sangno who has been selected for the ‘state gold medal’ for his sustained dedication and commitment towards promoting freedom of the press in the state.

Sangno, who is also the president APUWJ, will be awarded the prestigious medal during the Statehood Day celebrations here on February 20.

Appreciating the dedicated journalistic work carried forward by Sango for the press fraternity of the state for several years, APC President Dodum Yangfo said that the younger journalists should take inspiration from Sangno.

“Such recognition for a journalist is something that needs to be earned. A journalist is not only recognized for his or her journalism quality but also other activities they carry out for the welfare of the media fraternity,” Dodum said.

An emotional Sangno in his interaction said that the recognition given to him by the state government for his work has added more responsibility on his shoulders.

To get such recognition one has to be dedicated and true to one’s profession. Moreover, a journalist should always stick to the ethics and act upon it in the true sense, Sangno said while adding that the recognition could not be achieved without the support of the working journalists of the state.

He dedicated his award to the entire media fraternity and hoped that more budding journalists would receive the same in the future.

Sangno also highlighted that the prime concern of any working journalist in the state is to do with “job security”.

Journalism is vulnerable in terms of life and job security, however, we need to be strong and carry forward our positive work, he said.

APUWJ general secretary Sonam Jelly, APC vice-president Bengia Ajum and APC general secretary Damien Lepcha also congratulated Sangno for the well-deserved recognition and wished him success in all his future endeavours, especially in the field of journalism.

