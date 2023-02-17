Guwahati: After the dawn-to-dusk capital bandh called by the “public” against the scheduled oath-taking of the new APPSC chairman and members turned violent on streets of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday, Inspector General of Arunachal Police (Law and Order) Chakhu Apa told EastMojo that more than 10 police personnel have been injured in attack by the protesters.

The injured included the IGP’s personal security officer (PSO), whose condition is stated to be critical.

“The law and order situation in Itanagar is currently under control and our main aim is to maintain peace in the city,” Apa told EastMojo.

“I am fine, but my PSO was hit by a pipe thrown at me. He is severely hurt and is admitted in the hospital,” the IGP added.

Apa said that no additional forces have been deployed on the ground to control the protest.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed for peace as thousands took to the streets of ICR on Friday.

“The Cabinet has already decided to call off the swearing in of the members and the Chairman,” Khandu said, before urging members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee to reach the state Secretariat at 11 am on Saturday for round-table talks.

“We can sit together and discuss the grievances,” Khandu said. At the same time, he also urged protesters to refrain from any acts of violence.

Protest in Itanagar

Informing of the decision in a statement this afternoon, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government’s only intention was to overhaul the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and give reprieve to innocent aspirants who unfortunately became victims of the paper leakage scam.

“With that intention, we gave advertisement for filling up the posts of chairman and members of the commission and followed it up with the laid down norms for formation of a commission and make it functional as soon as possible,” Khandu said.

