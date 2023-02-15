Guwahati: A total of six players from Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus, participated by representing the Rashtriya Raksha University team in the recently concluded All India Inter-University Wushu Championship at Chandigarh University from 7 to 11 February 2023.

The team, which consisted of nine participants of the RRU contingent, managed to win 11 medals, including nine gold, one silver, and one bronze. Girls from RRU’s Pasighat campus won seven gold and one silver medal in various Sanda and Taolu competitions.

Miss Naorem Roshibina devi, who is studying in the Diploma in Police Science (DIPS) course at RRU’s Arunachal Pradesh Campus, won the women’s 60 kg category, and Miss Onilu Tega (also enrolled in the DIPS Diploma course A.P.), won the 52 kg category in the Sanda event. While Mercy Ngaimong of the same course (DIPS at A.P. campus) secured 2 Gold and 1 Silver at the Taolu event, Miss Nyeman Wangsu (DIPS) managed to win 3 Gold. Miss Mepung Lamgu also won 2 Gold. In addition to these girls, Mr Raj Malhar earned a bronze.

