Arunachal tea growers told to adopt organic cultivation methods

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture minister Tage Taki has exhorted the tea growers in the state to move towards becoming fully organic in their cultivation methods.

Speaking at the first Arunachal Tea Festival held at The Lhoba Resort on the banks of the Siang River at Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday, the minister said that growers should learn about economically feasible cultivation methods such as smaller plantations, and to inform the government about the challenges and suggestions that they may have.

Organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), the Arunachal Tea Festival brought together tea growers, promoters, and enthusiasts from across the state, official sources said here.

The festival organisers said the event was aimed to not just celebrate the legacy of tea cultivation of the state but also to provide a platform for tea cultivators to exchange ideas from each other and learn ways to improve their products.

“We should not be left behind as the world moves to organic cultivation,” Taki said.

State Agriculture Director Anong Lego stated that tea growers in the state have not been able to avail benefits from the Tea Board of India due to hurdles in obtaining certain forest clearances.

He also informed that around 150 hectares of tea plantations in the state are currently growing their tea organically, without the use of chemical fertilizers.

