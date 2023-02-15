Arunachal: First lady Neelam Mishra launches Eri silk logo

Itanagar: First lady Neelam Mishra on Wednesday launched the Eri silk logo and branding of ‘Kaushya Eri silk of Arunachal Pradesh’ in a function organized by the department of sericulture at Raj Bhavan here.

The launch aims to give a thrust to the concerted efforts towards women empowerment of Arunachal and to promote Eri silk of the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

‘Kaushya’ branding for Arunachal Eri silk and a logo for branding the magnificent, natural and exquisite pure silk of the state has been developed under the initiative and guidance of Mishra.

The name Kaushya is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning silk.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra emphasized the need for branding local textiles and handloom for marketing its products, adding that branding of Eri silk has been initiated to make the state’s presence felt in outside markets in this sector.

An ardent promoter of traditional weaves, she has been actively promoting loin loom weaving in Arunachal Pradesh and has spearheaded many initiatives to encourage the local weavers to take forward the traditions for posterity.

Highlighting her journey of loin loom movement since January 2018, Mishra spoke in detail on the concept of the logo and the efforts taken to translate it into a reality,

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She said the launch of the state Eri silk logo today marked the culmination of her movement as she is proceeding to Ladakh.

Thanking the people for their support to make the programme a success, she exhorted the people to promote and popularize loin loom and contribute towards creating world-class textile products for sustainable development.

Arunachal Pradesh has an age-old rich legacy of handloom and handicrafts and this generally practised by women at large has been the foundation of economic growth of the state, besides being an important source of socio-economic empowerment of women, Mishra said and emphasised the need to promote Eri silk to generate various economic activities, besides bringing about economic empowerment to women folk and developing green environment.

Industries, Textile and Handicrafts minister Tumke Bagra praised Mishra for her effort in promoting silk besides many initiatives in promoting the textile and handloom sector.

Terming the launch of Eri silk and branding as significant, he said it is necessary to have one’s own brand for better promotion and marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, Textile and Handicrafts secretary Swapnil Naik highlighted the textile and sericulture sector.

He said that the sector is getting prominence due to the ‘Local for Vocal’ and ‘AatmarNirbhar Bharat’ programmes of the government.

Although the people of the state have expertise in traditional textiles and weavings, the local products are not getting proper market due to a lack of brandings, certifications and registrations, he said.

Naik said the branding of Kaushya brand Eri silk is one of the efforts of the department to make Arunachal Pradesh a major producer and supplier of Eri silk.

Vaishali Kushwaha, who has been associated with the mission of the department, gave an insight into the Kaushya Eri silk logo’s journey to its launch.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Expressing happiness on the launch of the logo, she also termed the moment as historic for the textile sector.

On the occasion, Mishra and Bagra distributed handloom accessories and spinning machines to beneficiaries under the NERTPS/Silk Samagra-2 of the Union ministry of Textiles, to promote Eri silk products.

Sericulture director Barnali Sur said the promotion of the silk industry is one of the milestones in the promotion of local products in the national and international markets.

Also Read | Arunachal statehood day: Prez Murmu to address special assembly session

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









