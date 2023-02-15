Seppa: The police here are in search of a gang that allegedly robbed Rs 40 lakh from SBI officials at gunpoint in broad daylight.
According to Seppa 360 News, a Seppa based digital media house, the incident occurred at around 12 pm on Wednesday when the SBI officials were on their way to deposit the cash at an ATM located in Rajabapak colony here.
Seppa is the district headquarters of East Kameng district.
The armed criminals ambushed the SBI officials and the security guard and snatched the money from them. They also fired shots in the air before fleeing from the scene.
Though police officials could not be contacted for their comments, sources said that a case has been registered at the Seppa police station and efforts are being made to arrest the culprits and recover the money.
