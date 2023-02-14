Ziro: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, an indigenous tribal tradition and cultural school in Mwya village near here.

Addressing the occasion, Mein said the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko will play a major role in the preservation and promotion of Arunachal’s indigenous culture and traditions.

“The school is aimed at providing quality education to the tribal children in an environment that respects and promotes their culture, language and traditions,” he said while lauding the efforts of the local community in setting up the school.

The deputy chief minister highlighted the importance of preserving the indigenous culture and traditions of the state.

He also urged the local community to take full advantage of the school to ensure that the rich heritage of the state is preserved for future generations.

Mein emphasized that every child should learn about their cultural heritage from a young age and every Gurukul in the state should be a centre of learning where traditional values and ethos are taught.

Along the same line, he advised the school faculty to also provide modern education to the children. Such learning centres should adopt efficient mechanisms which incorporate both the NCERT syllabus and the rich cultural literature of the state so that their students not only grow up to become doctors and engineers but are also well-equipped with traditional knowledge for becoming Nyubu (priests) or take up any other indigenous role in society.

Mein further asserted that the teaching of third languages in government schools should be monitored and mooted and it needs to be introduced in private schools as well.

This, Mein said, will help future generations speak their dialects fluently without mixing up with other languages.

The deputy chief minister also assured to provide Rs 1 crore as grants-in-aid for support of Nyubu NyvgamYerko and also gave assurance to facilitate grants-in-aid to all the indigenous institutions and to enhance the grants-in-aid for the Donyi Polo Charitable Society.

Mein further said that cultural development should go in parallel with other infrastructural development taking place in the state.

He reiterated the support of the state government towards the protection and promotion of the indigenous tradition and cultures of the state.

Culture and Indigenous Affairs minister Taba Tedir and MLA and advisor to home minister Nyamar Karbak, Nyishi Elite Society president Prof Tana Showren, IFCSAP president Katung Wahge and Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko chairman Mywa Likha Tongum also spoke on the occasion.

Students of the school presented indigenous prayers, songs and dances and also chanted Nyishi proverbs during the programme.

