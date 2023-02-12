CM Khandu congratulates new Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on being appointed as the new governor of the state.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Parnaik as governor of the northeastern state.
“Respect and congratulations to Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) on being appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu tweeted.
“Look forward to learning from your vast experience and working with you for prosperity of our state,” he added.
Parnaik replaced Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, who has been appointed as Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Mishra had assumed office in the northeastern state on October 3, 2017.
