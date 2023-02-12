CM Khandu congratulates new Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on being appointed as the new governor of the state.



President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Parnaik as governor of the northeastern state.

“Respect and congratulations to Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) on being appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu tweeted.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Respect and congratulations to Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (retired) on being appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.



Look forward to learning from your vast experience, and working with you for prosperity of our state. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/pqNZ4iPcpi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 12, 2023

“Look forward to learning from your vast experience and working with you for prosperity of our state,” he added.

Parnaik replaced Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra, who has been appointed as Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Mishra had assumed office in the northeastern state on October 3, 2017.

Also read | Lt Gen Kaiwalya Parnaik (retd) is Arunachal’s new Governor

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









