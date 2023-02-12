Guwahati: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

He replaces Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who has now been appointed as Governor of Ladakh.

Lt Gen Parnaik (retd) served as commander of the Army’s prestigious Northern Command.

Apart from making fresh appointments, the President also reshuffled Chhattisgarh governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye to take charge as Governor of Manipur. Manipur governor La Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official communication from the President’s office stated said.

