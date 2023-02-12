Guwahati: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
He replaces Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who has now been appointed as Governor of Ladakh.
Lt Gen Parnaik (retd) served as commander of the Army’s prestigious Northern Command.
Apart from making fresh appointments, the President also reshuffled Chhattisgarh governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye to take charge as Governor of Manipur. Manipur governor La Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland.
“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official communication from the President’s office stated said.
Also Read | Amit Shah to address rallies in poll-bound Tripura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- EastMojo Exclusive: Why Pradyot Debbarman says BJP is a ‘washing machine’
- UP BJP legislator Lakshman Acharya appointed as Sikkim’s new Governor
- NPP, UDP, TMC puppets of BJP in Meghalaya: Jairam Ramesh
- Lt Gen Kaiwalya Parnaik (retd) is Arunachal’s new Governor
- Sikkim top official chairs preparatory meeting for G20 events
- Prez appoints new governors; Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor