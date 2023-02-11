Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday presented the governor’s citation to Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

Prof Kushwaha was presented with the citation for his literary acumen, administrative competence and outstanding contribution in the transformative upgradation of the RGU, the lone central university in Arunachal Pradesh.

The other faculty members of RGU, whose good work and distinguished contributions to the students were also cited by the governor, at a function in Raj Bhavan.

The RGU faculty members who were presented with citations were Prof SK Nayak, Department of Economics, Prof B Nayak, Department of English, Prof PK Acharya, Department of English, Prof KP Singh, Department of Social Studies, Dr Miazi Hazam, Department of English, Ashok Barman, Department of Music and Subendu Mannan, Department of Music for their hard work and excellence in their respective fields.

The governor also presented the silver salver to Indo-Tibetan Border Police NE Frontier HQs, IG Shyam Mehrotra, Arunank Project chief engineer Brigadier Anirudh Singh Kanwar, and PTC Banderdewa principal Neha Yadav for their commendable performances and professional competence.

Congratulating the award recipients, the governor advised them to continue with their professional and good managerial skills and continue their good performances.

Among others, first lady Neelam Misra, ITBP DIG (Admin) SN Mosobi, and assistant commandants Sanjay Kumar and Janardhan Pagar were present on the occasion.

