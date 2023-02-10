Arunachal: BJP's Tsering Lhamu wins Lumla bypoll without contest

Tawang: BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu was elected unopposed from the Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district after the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the February 27 by-poll came to an end on Friday.

Tsering Lhamu is the wife of deceased MLA Jambey Tashi.

“Soon after the last hour for the withdrawal of candidatures, 1-Lumla (ST) Assembly Constituency returning officer Rinchin Dorjee Thungon declared the lone candidate Tsering Lhamu from BJP as duly elected to fill the seat of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1-Lumla Assembly Constituency,” a statement from state chief electoral officer in-charge Liken Koyu said this evening.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of her husband in November last year.

The certificate of election was also handed over to Lhamu after the declaration of the result by the returning officer, Koyu said.

The certificate was presented to Lhamu in the presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, deputy district election officer Tawang Rinchin Leta and others.

In her message to the people, Lhamu who also became the first woman legislator from Tawang district conveyed her gratitude to all the other political parties of the state for supporting her candidature for the bye election.

She also expressed her appreciation to the people of Lumla constituency for having faith in her, and said that she will give her best to accomplish the unfinished projects initiated by her late husband.

Lhamu further sought the cooperation of all to continue the developmental works under Lumla constituency.

She also extended her gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and all the legislators of the state and its people for being kind and sympathetic towards her and her family.

With Lhamu’s election to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the total strength of women legislators in the 60-member House has risen to five.

