Itanagar: Arunachalee weightlifter Boni Manghkya shattered the national record on her way to win gold at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Participating in the women’s 55 kg weight category, Manghkya created a new national record after she lifted 74 kgs in snatch and 102 kgs in clean & jerk (a total of 176 kgs) to win the second gold of the Youth Games for Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides Boni, the day also saw Arunachal’s Shankar Lapung strike gold at the event.

Contesting in the 61 kg weight category, Lapung lifted 108 kgs in snatch, 140 kgs in clean & jerk (a total of 248 kgs) to take the first position and win gold for Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal weightlifters Markio Tario and Bengia Tani also won silver and bronze medals respectively on the day.

Markio lifted a 119 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean & jerk (total 269kg) to bag the silver in the in the 67 kg weight category while Tani who lifted 117 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean & jerk (total 267 kg) had to settle for the silver.

With 2 gold, one silver and four bronze Arunachal is at present in the 17th position in the medal tally of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

The event is presently underway in Madhya Pradesh.

