Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has approved amendments in Rule 3 of Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules.

Henceforth, the upper age limit for state civil service examination will be 35 years in general and 40 years for APST candidates, an official statement from the chief minister’s office said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one-time relaxation, to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed/deferred by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons.

This benefit will be given to the aspirants from the closing date for receipt of applications against advertisements made by the APPSC for respective examinations.

Chief Minister Khandu had on November, 22 last year announced that the upper age limit for APPSC exams will be enhanced by three years. The current age limit for direct recruitment for civil services and civil posts in the state government is 32 years, with 5 years age relaxation to APST candidates.

However, the cabinet maintained that there will be no change in the upper age limit for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor, currently 37 years (42 years for APST).

Creation of posts:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With a vision to make Arunachal Pradesh a sporting powerhouse, the cabinet approved the creation of 30 new posts in the sports and youth affairs department. The created posts include that of 20 district sports officers.

The statement added that this move will strengthen the sports department and enable it to work for sports and sportspersons more efficiently.

Also Read | Agitating Arunachal teachers defer boycott call after govt assurance

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









