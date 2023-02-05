Itanagar: The 5G service was launched in the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 5G service by Airtel and Reliance Jio here on Saturday, an official communique said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khandu termed the launch of 5G service in the state capital as the beginning of a revolution in the use of digital services in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture and public service delivery.

He said it would have tremendous positive impact on the start-up ecosystem of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh IT and Communication Minister Wangki Lowang, highlighted the efforts being taken by the state government to bring about enhanced presence of telecom network providers in the border areas.

Bharti Airtel which is implementing the 4G Mobile tower project funded under universal service obligation fund, assured the chief minister to complete fiberization for 4G mobile connectivity in remote Anini town of Dibang Valley district by February 20 and to make all out efforts to ensure connectivity across the state.

5G is a technology standard for broadband mobile networks. It is the fastest communication network available in the world currently.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some of the features of 5G are low latency, higher bandwidth and greater capacity which will help many industries as well as government sector in delivery of multiple services at lightning speeds.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Dharmendra, CEOs of Jio and Airtel (Northeast), the communique added.



Also Read | Arunachal: Age limit for civil service exams to now be 35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









