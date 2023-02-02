Tawang: Tsering Lhamu, the wife of deceased MLA Jambey Tashi filed her nomination for the February 27 by-election to Lumla assembly constituency on Thursday.

Lhamu, along with her two proposers and advocate, met the returning officer in his office here on Thursday morning and filed her nomination from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission of India in its notification released earlier in January this year had fixed February 07 as the last date for filing of nominations for the by-poll.

The scrutiny of papers would take place on February 08 while the last date of withdrawals of candidatures has been fixed for February 10 next. The counting of votes would take place on March 02.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of incumbent BJP MLA Jambey Tashi in November last year.

Lhamu is likely to face People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) candidate Leki Norbu in the by-poll.

The Lumla constituency has a total of 9169 electors including 4712 women voters. The constituency has 33 polling stations.

