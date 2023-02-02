Anini: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated his emphasis on the preservation and practice of indigenous culture.

Taking part in the 55th community celebration of Reh festival at Anini, in Dibang Valley district, on Wednesday, Khandu said that the Idu Mishmi culture is richer, more artistic and more colourful than many other indigenous cultures.

“The intrinsic embroidery of Idu Mishmi costumes is incomparable. This wonderful tradition must continue,” he said.

Khandu also reiterated the need for verbal use of the local dialects of the region, so that the purity of these languages is not overshadowed by popularly used major languages. He lauded the Idu Mishmi elders and community members for introducing the Mishmi language in schools.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu at the Dibang Valley tour.

Remembering his last visit to the picturesque headquarters of Dibang Valley in 2020, wherein he was joined by critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Khandu said that the natural beauty of the district has created a buzz in the film world.

“Dibang Valley is nature’s gift to mankind. Once the stretch of about 20 kms on the Roing-Anini road is complete, not only will the travel time reduce but it will also bring us a scenic route,” he said.

Khandu was optimistic that in the near future, Dibang Valley will become the most sought-after tourist destination of the state, especially for explorers of nature.

“The state government is aware of it and we will ensure the filling of any infrastructural gap to encourage tourism here,” he said.

CM Khandu was accompanied by several Arunachal MLAs at the event.

He lauded the young entrepreneurs, social media influencers and local legislator Mopi Mihu for exposing the tourism potential of the district. He, however, advised them to aim for high-end tourism with a focus on revenue- less volume.

“I have been emphasising on high-end tourism so that our state is not overcrowded with tourists. Overcrowding may affect our environment and biodiversity. Yes, we need tourism to flourish but not at the cost of our environment,” Khandu asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated 22 projects and laid the foundation for 4 projects at Anini.

Hosted by local MLA Mopi Mihu, Khandu was accompanied by MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini, Hayeng Mangfi and Phurpa Tsering on the 3-day Dibang Valley tour.

